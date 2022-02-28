ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near and deer

eldoranewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Out in numbers across the county, deer are on the move as they...

eldoranewspapers.com

Farm and Dairy

How to hunt for deer antler sheds

I’ve never intentionally gone shed hunting, but my daughter, Vayda, and I have been lucky enough to find antler sheds in the spring on a couple of occasions. Vayda has an eye for deer antler sheds. She was only four years old when she found her first deer antler....
Field & Stream

5 Ice-Fishing Tips to Catch the Biggest Pike of Your Entire Life

My buddy Mitch just called me. “A big pike is eyeing my sucker,” he says, watching the action on the AquaVu underwater camera we have rigged in our ice shack. “Oh man, he just smoked it…Gotta go!” A few minutes later, I receive a text: “34 inches and thick” along with a photo. This is why the late-season is the best time to target monster pike.
Q985

Wisconsin’s ‘Lake Winnebago Water Monster’ it Eats Deer and Moose!

Rumors and folklore about the "Lake Winnebago Water Monster" took me down a Google "Rabbit Hole" that I couldn't get out of. What in the hell is going on!. This creature from the water in Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin, has a LARGE appetite. Rumor has it, the water monster enjoys eating deer, elk, and even moose when it gets hungry. So wait, it's SO BIG that it will take down a MOOSE, and this thing is in a lake? I would be swimming in a pool thank you very much!
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Are There ‘Farting Deer’ Signs in Illinois?

This is a real thing is Iowa. Road signs that warn travelers about deer that fart...what?. The road is called "380" in Iowa and apparently over the summer of 2021, there was an issue with deer and their gas. I mean if you think about it, a deer's diet is pretty rough and could lead to some serious toot build up.
Cody Enterprise

CWD still increasing in deer

Chronic wasting disease continues to evade Wyoming Game and Fish staff. Despite many years of attempts to corral the disease, the number of deer infected with the neurological illness has not waned, but hope may be on the horizon. “What we’re seeing in some of these areas, where there is...
96.9 WOUR

Deer Crashes Classroom: Are New York Deer Getting Dumber?

Deer have a reputation for being one of the dumbest animals we encounter in New York, but is one of them actually trying to further their education?. The New York State Department of Environmental Protection was called on February 8 about a deer that had entered a classroom through a plexiglass window. Oddly, this wasn't the first time wildlife had decided to head into a New York school.
AM 1400 The Cowboy

How Does The Mule Deer Foundation Help Wyoming’s Deer Population?

In the late 1980's, the mule deer population in the US was on the decline. That's when the Mule Deer Foundation was founded and within a few years, the numbers were on rise. Conservation is the key to keeping the mule deer and black tail deer populations healthy and keeps the hunting opportunities and options open. Since 1988 the organization has helped strengthen the mule deer population all over the western US including Wyoming. According to the website Muledeer.org.
iheart.com

"Deer Sheriff" Clears 40,000th Deer Carcass in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A Kent County Road Commission employee has now cleaned up over 40,000 deer carcasses since starting work with the commission. Andy Albertson, their "deer sheriff," tends to remove between 10 and 15 carcasses daily. Albertson also drives a plow in the winter.
