Duren, Nolley II Take Home AAC Weekly Awards. Memphis eyes tourney bid

Duren, Nolley II Take Home AAC Weekly Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tiger men’s basketball center Jalen Duren was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week and guard Landers Nolley II earned a place on the conference’s weekly Honor Roll for their efforts in helping Memphis defeat Temple and Wichita State last week.

Memphis (17-9, 11-5 AAC) has now won eight of its last nine games and 11 of the last 15 overall. The Freshman of the Week award is Duren’s third this month and fifth of the season (Nov. 22, Dec. 20, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 28). Nolley II was also on the Honor Roll Jan. 3.

Duren averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last week, and he also made nine of his 10 free throw tries. The Sharon Hill, Pa., native matched a career high with 22 points in Memphis’ 78-64 win over Temple Thursday night, and he finished the week with 13 points and seven rebounds in the Tigers’ 81-57 triumph over Wichita State Sunday afternoon. Duren also blocked six shots and had five steals in the two games.

Nolley II contributed 17.0 points per contest last week, and he was 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Nolley II hit 11-of-17 shots from the floor overall, and he snagged eight defensive rebounds over the two games. The Fairburn, Ga., native poured in a season-high 22 points against the Shockers, going 4-of-6 from 3 and 7-of-10 from the field.

Memphis’ regular season finishes at South Florida Thursday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU and at home against Houston Sunday at 11 a.m. on CBS.