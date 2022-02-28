Abbath shares new song “The Book of Breath”

Denzel Curry has shared his new song “Zatoichi” with Slowthai. The track also arrives with a jaw-dropping Adrian Villagomez-directed video featuring dancer/performer Sophia Gaspard. Shot on location in Peru, the cinematic effort sees Curry once again delving into a sci-fi/Western aesthetic, similar to the video for his recent single “Walkin.” In this case, “Zatoichi” is inspired by the 1960s Japanese samurai movie character of the same name, as well as the Kill Bill Vol. 2. The YouTube description notes it’s dedicated to Richard Lewis Spencer, Gregory Coleman, and the Winstons.
