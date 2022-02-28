ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Abbath shares new song “The Book of Breath”

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbath has unleashed a lyric video for the new single, “The Book of...

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Oso Oso Shares Video for New Song “Pensacola”: Watch

Oso Oso, aka Long Island–raised artist Jade Lilitri, is back with his first new song since 2019. “Pensacola” arrives with a music video directed by Dan Maddalone. Watch Lilitri go about his day in the humorous visual below. According to a press release, “Pensacola” relays the story...
PENSACOLA, FL
Complex

Denzel Curry Shares Cinematic Video for New Song “Zatoichi” f/ Slowthai

Denzel Curry has shared his new song “Zatoichi” with Slowthai. The track also arrives with a jaw-dropping Adrian Villagomez-directed video featuring dancer/performer Sophia Gaspard. Shot on location in Peru, the cinematic effort sees Curry once again delving into a sci-fi/Western aesthetic, similar to the video for his recent single “Walkin.” In this case, “Zatoichi” is inspired by the 1960s Japanese samurai movie character of the same name, as well as the Kill Bill Vol. 2. The YouTube description notes it’s dedicated to Richard Lewis Spencer, Gregory Coleman, and the Winstons.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Kehlani Shares New Song & Video ‘little story’: Watch

After teasing it earlier this week, Kehlani is back today with her new single ‘little story’. The heartfelt song is produced by Pop Wansel and Some Randoms, and comes along with a music video co-directed by Kehlani. The acclaimed singer’s daughter Adeya makes a cameo in the cinematic black & white visual which you can watch below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Norwegian
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Rosalía Shares Dance-Heavy Video for New Song “Chicken Teriyaki”

Rosalía has given fans yet another taste of her upcoming album Motomami with the dance-heavy video for her new track, “Chicken Teriyaki.”. The latest album cut, which follows the release of “Saoko” and “La Fama,” is the most direct yet. With a stripped-back instrumental, the bouncy track is accompanied by a video that keeps it simple, too. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video shows Rosalía in a dance studio as she and other dancers effortlessly go from one routine to the next.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
101.9 The Rock

Bob Dylan Announces New Book, ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’

Bob Dylan has announced a new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, which will be released on Nov. 8. The book, which Dylan first began work on in 2010, contains more than 60 essays that examine songs by songwriters like Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams and Nina Simone. According to a press release, the book "offers a master class on the art and craft of songwriting."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pitchfork

Aldous Harding Shares Video for New Song “Fever”: Watch

Aldous Harding has released the new song “Fever,” the second single from her forthcoming album Warm Chris. Harding made the video for “Fever” with Martin Sagadin. Watch below. Harding made Warm Chris with producer John Parish. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Designer and it’s out March...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Wendy Williams’ brother shares rare photo of troubled host & insists she’s ‘pushing through fog’ after show is canceled

WENDY Williams’ brother has shared a rare photo of the troubled host as he insisted she is “pushing through fog” after her show was canceled. Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams, 54, posted a photo with the famous host and a slew of other close family members in Florida along with a lengthy caption updating her fans on her condition.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy