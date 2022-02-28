Abbath shares new song “The Book of Breath”

Rosalía has given fans yet another taste of her upcoming album Motomami with the dance-heavy video for her new track, “Chicken Teriyaki.”. The latest album cut, which follows the release of “Saoko” and “La Fama,” is the most direct yet. With a stripped-back instrumental, the bouncy track is accompanied by a video that keeps it simple, too. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video shows Rosalía in a dance studio as she and other dancers effortlessly go from one routine to the next.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO