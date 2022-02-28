Chesterfield County ends universal masking for employees

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Citing falling case numbers and lower hospitalization rates, Chesterfield County will no longer require all employees to wear masks in government buildings.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is still present in our community, but at levels not seen since early last fall,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Winslow. “Data also indicates that the Omicron variant is resulting in less severe illness and far fewer hospitalizations, particularly in individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster.”

Mask wearing is optional for employees “without illness symptoms, a positive test or recent exposure to someone with COVID-19.”

The county’s police will still require employees to wear masks “in healthcare settings, high-risk congregate settings such as correctional facilities, or when working with individuals who either are suspected of having COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus..

This change brings Chesterfield’s policy in line with neighboring Henrico’s, which was loosened last week .

