Michigan State

TV schedule for Michigan State basketball's big week ahead

By Cory Linsner
 8 days ago
We have officially hit the last week of the regular season in college basketball. The Spartans sit at 19-9 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play to this point in the year. While the Spartans are a longshot for a Big Ten Championship, they can still receive a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament if they perform well this last week of the regular season.

MSU will have two road games during the week, traveling to Ann Arbor on Tuesday for their make-up game against Michigan, and then will travel to Columbus on Thursday to play Ohio State. The week ends on Sunday when the Spartans play host to Maryland on senior night.

Check out the game times and TV schedule here:

