ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0qxs_0eRa9URQ00

DUNDALK, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are investigating recent vandalism at a Ukrainian cemetery near Baltimore.

Myron Skyrczuk told WBAL-TV that he discovered the damage while visiting his brother’s grave at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery.

“This is my brother’s they destroyed,” Skyrczuk told WBFF, pointing to his late sibling’s grave.

According to WBAL-TV, Skyrczuk found numerous tombstones toppled and broken, which he reported to the cemetery’s management, who confirmed that the vandalism occurred Wednesday.

“If it happened on Wednesday that was the time when Russia invaded Ukraine, and I don’t know if this was some kind of attack against Ukrainians here in Baltimore,” Skyrczuk said.

Church officials confirmed to WBAL-TV that a similar incident occurred in the cemetery about four years ago and that church leaders are trying to determine the funding needed to address the desecration.

Meanwhile, the cemetery’s gates are now closed, and only families with a key can access the grounds, the TV station reported.

“I’m hoping we can get the headstones repaired, maybe some more fencing, somehow maybe run some electric and having some type of camera system within the cemetery,” Skyrczuk told WBFF, adding, “It’s sad that you’ve got to have actually cameras in a cemetery. You figure that would be a peaceful place when you die. Nobody should be here other than family.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Police: Man in port-a-potty crushed by bulldozer at Florida landfill

BARTOW, Fla. — A worker at a Florida landfill has died after a colleague accidentally hit the port-a-potty he was inside with a bulldozer, according to investigators. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News they were called to an accident Friday at the Polk County North Central Landfill, where workers told them a man named Aaron Henderson had been crushed while using the bathroom.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

6 teens charged with murder in Iowa school shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Des Moines Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously injured two teenage girls. Police said gunshots fired Monday afternoon outside East High School came from...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstones#Vandals#Catholic Church#Wbal Tv#Wbff#Ukrainians#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
87K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy