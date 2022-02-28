Waterbury middle schooler Grace Casey, left, spelled for 22 one-on-one rounds against returning champion Raghav Dhandi. Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Vermont’s beloved Scripps Spelling Bee is back.

Nineteen school champions across the state will vie for the title of state champion and the honor of representing Vermont at the Scripps Spelling Bee National Finals in the Washington, D.C., area.

The Vermont Scripps Spelling Bee Final will be held in the T-Rex Theater at the Double E Performance Center in Essex Junction on Tuesday, March 15, at 4 p.m.

This event is free and open to the friends and families of the spellers. Masks are required. VTDigger will livestream the event on our homepage and YouTube channel, and the recording will be available on YouTube afterward.

VTDigger is the proud media sponsor for the Bee, which is also made possible by the Vermont Principals’ Association, Vermont Humanities Council, Kinney Drugs, Double E Performance Center, Vermont Student Assistance Corp and the Vermont Superintendents’ Association.

VTDigger congratulates all of the school champions who have qualified for the state final. We look forward to the competition, and may the best speller win!

2018 Winner Raghav Dhandi, center, with his father, Hari Dhandi, left, and mother, Janaki Kasiviswanathan.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s state spelling bee championship is back .