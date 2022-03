During their development into the later embryo, stem cells go through a series of developmental steps. The transition between those steps is controlled by signaling molecules that are exchanged between neighboring cells. One of the most critical signals during early mammalian embryogenesis is the fibroblast growth factor 4 (FGF4). When it is recognized by a cell, this information is processed by a network of signaling proteins, resulting in a cellular response. The key players of the network, their role and interactions are by now well known, however only little is known about the signaling dynamics. But what does dynamics actually mean, and why are dynamics important?

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO