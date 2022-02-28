ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Cass County man charged in connection with woman’s drug overdose death

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRmvw_0eRa8jle00

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Cass County prosecutor charged a man in connection to a Harrisonville woman’s drug overdose death.

Kyle P. Calhoun, of Garden City, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, in relation to the death of 39-year-old Amy McConville.

Cass County deputies were called to a Garden City home in March 2021 where they found McConville unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office determined she died from methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

One person dead after Tesla hit by two vehicles in Independence

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Calhoun, accusing him of supplying McConville with the drugs.

The sheriff’s office said they identified two more victims hospitalized with life-threatening injuries because of drugs they allegedly received from Calhoun.

“The charges in this nearly yearlong case are the result of a complex investigation that took hundreds of man hours. The loss of any life is tragic, and we will continue to remove dangerous drugs from our community and those who distribute them,” Sheriff Jeff Weber said.

Calhoun is currently being held in the Cass County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Harrisonville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonville, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Cass County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MO
City
Garden City, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Garden City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Calhoun, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy