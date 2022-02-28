Cass County man charged in connection with woman’s drug overdose death

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Cass County prosecutor charged a man in connection to a Harrisonville woman’s drug overdose death.

Kyle P. Calhoun, of Garden City, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, in relation to the death of 39-year-old Amy McConville.

Cass County deputies were called to a Garden City home in March 2021 where they found McConville unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office determined she died from methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Calhoun, accusing him of supplying McConville with the drugs.

The sheriff’s office said they identified two more victims hospitalized with life-threatening injuries because of drugs they allegedly received from Calhoun.

“The charges in this nearly yearlong case are the result of a complex investigation that took hundreds of man hours. The loss of any life is tragic, and we will continue to remove dangerous drugs from our community and those who distribute them,” Sheriff Jeff Weber said.

Calhoun is currently being held in the Cass County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

