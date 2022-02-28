Idaho gas prices hold steady, but the national average is soaring

BOSTON (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has soared 8 cents in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market, which in turn is felt at the pump in the United States, AAA Northeast said Monday. Drivers in Massachusetts are spending an average of $3.62 per gallon now, 24 cents higher than one month ago and 98 cents more than one year ago. The Massachusetts average price is a penny higher than the national average. Crude oil spiked briefly to more than $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s. “Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the US and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” an AAA spokesperson said in a statement. “Like the US stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO