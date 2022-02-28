ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho gas prices hold steady, but the national average is soaring

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is already having far reaching effects, bringing another wave of higher crude oil prices and sending the national average price of gasoline soaring. But according to AAA, Idaho pump prices held steady for another week, even as the Oregon and Washington state averages hit the...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Gas prices soar in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has soared 8 cents in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market, which in turn is felt at the pump in the United States, AAA Northeast said Monday. Drivers in Massachusetts are spending an average of $3.62 per gallon now, 24 cents higher than one month ago and 98 cents more than one year ago. The Massachusetts average price is a penny higher than the national average. Crude oil spiked briefly to more than $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s. “Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the US and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” an AAA spokesperson said in a statement. “Like the US stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”
BOSTON, MA
WKBW-TV

Gas price average soars to $5 per gallon in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — For the first time ever, a city in the U.S. has reached a gas price average of $5 per gallon, according to price tracker GasBuddy. San Francisco reached the milestone Thursday morning. While some West Coast cities have had individual gas stations that priced their gas...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Industry
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Local
Idaho Traffic
Boise, ID
Business
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Boise, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Business
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
Dothan Eagle

Alabama soaring gas price increases now among top in the nation

Alabama is no longer among the cheapest states in the U.S. to buy gasoline, according to AAA, as prices at the pump continue to soar. AAA says Alabama also saw the fifth-highest increases in the U.S. in the price of unleaded regular gasoline over the last week, even as the cost continues to surge.
ALABAMA STATE
WSMV

Gas prices in Tennessee soar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - An overnight surge in gas prices has the price tag for regular fuel at $4 per gallon at dozens of gas stations across Nashville. The surge in gas prices is the most significant jump since Hurricane Katrina slammed the Gulf Coast in...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#West Texas Intermediate#Aaa

Comments / 0

Community Policy