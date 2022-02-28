ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Gadsden County Head Start registration opens Tuesday

Gadsden County Schools Head Start will host registration days March 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2022 to register.

Required documents for registration include:

  • Child's birth certificate or passport
  • Immunization record
  • School physical form with hemoglobin and lead test
  • Verification of dental exam
  • Medicaid or insurance card
  • Valid drivers license or state issued identification
  • Proof of ALL household income (previous 12 months)
    • 2021 W-2 or 1040, 2021 December check stubs and/or unemployment
    • Child support
    • SSI
    • TANF
  • VPK voucher (4 year olds only)

Registration will be held at the Joe Ferolito Recreation Center, 122 North Graves St., Quincy, Fl. 32351.

