It’s early in the year and already we have two stupendous movies to watch. The first, “Moonfall” came out a month or so ago and has struggled to find an audience. This week’s “Uncharted” is already doing much better. “Uncharted” is a treasure hunt film. The characters search for lost ships, filled with unimaginable swag, lost since the Magellan round-the-world voyage of 1519-1522. For history fans, we learn or re-learn the fact that Magellan himself died in the Philippines before the voyage was over. Only 18 men made it back to Spain after the record-setting voyage. Over 200 crewmen lost their lives in the long, difficult trip.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO