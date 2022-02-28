The Survivor Contestant That Jeff Probst Once Dated

Based on a Dutch format, Million Dollar Island will top Survivor in the number of contestants (100) and number of days (50). The prize, however, will be the same as Survivor: $1 million. From reality TV producers John de Mol and Stephen Lambert, Million Dollar Island is described as having 100 contestants who “must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival, each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player.” NBC's Jenny Groom, executive vice president of alternative programming and development, says of Million Dollar Island: "“We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC. This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive.”
