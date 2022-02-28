ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Survivor Contestant That Jeff Probst Once Dated

By Natalie Morris
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the host and face of CBS's long-running hit series "Survivor," Jeff Probst has seen hundreds of contestants come through and put aside their health to compete for the series' winning prize of $1 million. The high-octane game show's focus involves castaways stranded on a remote island fending for food, shelter,...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Gabby Dated 2 ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants—Here’s How Far She Makes It on Clayton’s Season

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve heard the rumors that she dated not one but two Bachelor Nation alums before her relationship with Clayton, you may want to know more about Gabby from The Bachelor 2022 and what the truth is about her past Bachelor romances. Gabby was one of 30 contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Berry
Person
Jeff Probst
Person
Rob Cesternino
TMZ.com

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Reach Divorce Settlement

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have FINALLY settled their bitter divorce case, and Kelly's walking away with the lion's share of assets, although he's getting a pretty penny in support. L.A. Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon has just signed off on the terms. Kelly will have primary custody of their...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
country1037fm.com

Today Date Is “A Once In A Lifetime” Date

According to USA Today, If good things come in twos — then, today (Tuesday) is your lucky day. It’s February 22, 2022. When you write it out numerically, 2/22/22, it’s a palindrome – meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday obviously, which is now trending on Twitter as “Twosday.”
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Cbs#Castaway
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Once Described Dating Elvis As ‘Living in a Bubble’

Priscilla Presley opened up about what it was like dating Elvis and how that impacted her ability to live like a normal teenager. “It was difficult, especially moving into Graceland—he already had his inner circle. Of course they embraced me, but I never realized that that was it,” she said in an interview. “He didn’t really go out, he didn’t like eating in restaurants because people would take pictures of him… We truly lived in a bubble. We would go roller skating but he would rent the park where we would ride roller coasters.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Wilds’: Amazon Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, First-Look Images Tease Boy Survivors

Click here to read the full article. Prime Video’s teen survival drama The Wilds will return for Season 2 in May. The Wilds will return to the streaming service on May 6.  Season 2 will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of eight teenage girls stranded on a deserted island under mysterious circumstances. The new season will also focus on a new group of survivors, all boys, who find themselves in the same perilous situation. Both groups will be forced to navigate emotional and physical obstacles in the face of their extreme circumstances. Set to return are Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia...
TV SERIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Survivor 42 contestant Daniel Strunk created his own "Strunk's Law" on a "terrifying" yellow legal pad

"I was so inspired by the 5-7 vote at the final 12 that I came up with Strunk's Law, which is a two-page axiomatic Survivor universal law that I can explain in more detail if Dalton Ross ever interviews me later," Strunk tells EW's Dalton Ross. "But the long and short of it is that they were very dumb, the Goliath tribe, in the 5-7 vote, because they should have split their vote at least 5-2. Frankly, the optimal thing to do would have been to vote 4-3, because then the Goliaths would have won without having to play any idols at all. So anyway, I wrote this in a bathtub, by the way. I took a bath every day during quarantine, and that was a lot of fun. Quarantine was the best. I don't know what everyone thought it would be so brutal. It was just a blast."
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams Will Never Give Sherri Shepherd Her Blessing: 'She Stole Wendy’s Job!'

Sherri Shepherd is trying to squash any drama with Wendy Williams by announcing that she would love to have Wendy on her new show as a guest when she begins production of her own talk show later this year, however, sources close to Williams tell Radar that will never happen, in fact, the only place Sherri will ever be in the presence of Wendy ever again is in court.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

NBC greenlights Million Dollar Island, an extreme Survivor with 100 contestants

Based on a Dutch format, Million Dollar Island will top Survivor in the number of contestants (100) and number of days (50). The prize, however, will be the same as Survivor: $1 million. From reality TV producers John de Mol and Stephen Lambert, Million Dollar Island is described as having 100 contestants who “must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival, each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player.” NBC's Jenny Groom, executive vice president of alternative programming and development, says of Million Dollar Island: "“We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC. This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive.”
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Russell Crowe devastated as he mourns shock death of 'loyal friend'

Russell Crowe is mourning the death of his good friend, Shane Warne. The Australian actor took to Twitter in memory of the cricketer, who passed away suddenly at the age of 52. Shortly after the news broke, Russell wrote: "S.K. Warne. Woke this morning to the devastating news. Having a...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Dashing Contestants on NBC's New Regency-Era Dating Show, 'The Courtship'

What do you get when you cross Bridgerton with The Bachelor? NBC's The Courtship, which arrives in (19th century) style on March 6 and will follow Ms. Nicole Rémy, a "heroine looking for her duke" (WOW, SAME), who gets transported to Regency-era England where she'll meet a group of eligible suitors who hope to win her heart.
TV SHOWS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy