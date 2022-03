On paper, a 150-year-old security guard wouldn’t seem very effective, but for one Laramie business it’s been a sharp move. The “security guard” is a Christmas cactus nicknamed “Chris.” For more than a century, the prickly plant has passed from the owners of Corthell and King P.C. — the oldest law firm in Laramie — to the Albany County Public Library before finally landing in the downtown Laramie office of of Steve Grabowski going on two decades ago.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO