The Florida Panthers are one of the most dominant teams in the NHL. They sit atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 37-13-5, totaling 79 points. Furthermore, they own one of the best offenses in the league, ranking first in goals per game with 4.09, and shots per game with 37. Despite the amazing stats, they may want to look into a potential addition to make the offense borderline unbeatable. With rumors of him being shopped floating around, the Panthers should ask to see what the Nashville Predators want for forward Filip Forsberg.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO