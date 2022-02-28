ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis police identify armed home invasion suspect

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OX7H4_0eRa7wbY00

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of robbing two women at gunpoint during a home invasion .

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the robbery occurred just before noon on Feb. 18 in the 5700 block of Amelia Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Top story: ‘Freedom Convoy’ supporters line Missouri interstates

Two women, ages 51 and 62, told police they were at home when two strange men used a security code to open the front door and came inside with guns in their hands. One of the suspects kept the 62-year-old in the front of the home while the other armed individual walked to a back room where the 51-year-old was located because she is bedridden.

The suspects stole cellphones and a wallet from the home, Caldwell said. The robbery was caught on camera.

On Monday, police identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Alfred Allen. He’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 14

JL Traube
8d ago

Thank you Police Department for this hard work to ID this criminal! Now people, if you care about your neighborhood and safety, turn him in! The neighborhood knows who he is and where he is hiding.

Reply
12
Michelle Minor
8d ago

They need to get the neighbor who gave them the code to the robbers if one of the guys is not him I hope she changed her code

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Three Joplin Police officers, suspect shot Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Three Joplin Police officers and a suspect have been hospitalized after a gunfight that started at a Joplin clothing store parking lot and then move around the city. KSN TV reports that it started Tuesday in the parking lot of The Buckle, a clothing store on Geneva...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman accused of stealing Amazon packages. Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 2 at 6:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Goethe. A hold-up call was made and when police arrived the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis police union upset after officer cited in alderman stop

ST. LOUIS–There’s more fallout from a February traffic stop involving a St. Louis alderman that has parties on both sides calling for an apology. The St. Louis Police Officer’s Association Tuesday said the officer who pulled over St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro on February 10 on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue has been cited for employee misconduct, citing uncivil treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Robbery#Freedom Convoy#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Woman killed in Downtown St. Louis Saturday, her husband is in custody

ST. LOUIS – A man is in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in Downtown St. Louis. Police arrested the 43-year-old man about six blocks away from where the shooting happened along Washington Avenue and North 4th Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The man is accused of shooting 48-year-old Lisa Cannaday in the stomach. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Woman rescued from burning building in Marine Villa

UPDATE: Fire officials shared there was a woman in her 40’s-50’s trapped inside. She has been taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Her injuries were not reported as life-threatening. According to fire officials, there were several people trapped in the house, but they were able to escape before the firefighters […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Rescue crash closes lanes in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS – A rescue crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Bellefontaine Neighbors neighborhood. There were lanes closed at the intersection of Jennings Station at Bellefontaine. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene there. It is unknown at this time if anyone involved in the crash was injured. […]
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy