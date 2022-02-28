St. Louis police identify armed home invasion suspect

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of robbing two women at gunpoint during a home invasion .

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the robbery occurred just before noon on Feb. 18 in the 5700 block of Amelia Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Two women, ages 51 and 62, told police they were at home when two strange men used a security code to open the front door and came inside with guns in their hands. One of the suspects kept the 62-year-old in the front of the home while the other armed individual walked to a back room where the 51-year-old was located because she is bedridden.

The suspects stole cellphones and a wallet from the home, Caldwell said. The robbery was caught on camera.

On Monday, police identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Alfred Allen. He’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

