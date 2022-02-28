ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

New approach to flexible robotics and metamaterials design mimics nature, encourages sustainability

By University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
techxplore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study challenges the conventional approach to designing soft robotics and a class of materials called metamaterials by utilizing the power of computer algorithms. Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Technical University of Denmark can now build multimaterial structures without dependence on human intuition or trial-and-error to produce...

Phys.org

Researchers design a flexible system that sidesteps copper-protein binding

It may seem counterintuitive to many, but metal ions play a critical role in life, carrying out some of the most important biological processes. Think of hemoglobin—a metalloprotein responsible for carrying oxygen to the body's organs via red blood cells. Metalloproteins are proteins bound by at least one metal ion. In the case of hemoglobin, that metal is iron.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Natural language modelled and printed in 3D: a multi-disciplinary approach

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 72 (2022) Cite this article. Natural language is a high-dimensional form that evolved through innovation and repetition over millennia. We tend to imagine language in the shape dictated by our writing system, as words on a page, or as sound. The aim of this paper is to explore how one aspect of this high-dimensional form could be rendered in 3D. Contemporary software developed for the production of film and video animation became a tool for us to model natural language. The paper begins with an overview of historical material about features of language and computational design that became relevant for our project. The whole system and structure of a language, its grammar has been compared to a geometry for centuries, as principles that define its shape. One aspect of this complex configuration was selected for 3D modelling; evidentiality. This aspect of every language points at the evidence for what people are saying. The paper lays out the research trajectory that allowed us to conceive of evidentiality as a third dimension, which is often lost in translation. We offer a step-by-step account of our methodology and 3D design process. Our findings consist of four introductory prototypes and digital 3D images, each one designed on the basis of a short language sample. The portrayal of a language excerpt as a digitally frozen shape enabled us to print natural language in 3D. Such 3D language objects not only extend the legacy of form-finding within computational design, but also allows for spatial intuition to help us get a more solid grasp of languages we may not speak.
ENTERTAINMENT
Phys.org

NASA's robotic OSAM-1 mission completes critical design review

NASA's On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1 (OSAM-1), a mission that will be the first to robotically refuel a satellite not designed to be serviced, and will also demonstrate assembly and manufacturing technologies and capabilities, has passed its mission critical design review (CDR). This is an important milestone that paves the way for the construction of the spacecraft, payloads, and ground system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

New Nature-Inspired Concepts for Efficiently Turning CO2 Into Clean, Sustainable Fuels

Researchers have developed an efficient concept to turn carbon dioxide into clean, sustainable fuels, without any unwanted by-products or waste. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, have previously shown that biological catalysts, or enzymes, can produce fuels cleanly using renewable energy sources, but at low efficiency. “Instead of capturing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Creating hot spots within air for better sensitivity through design of oblique-wire-bundle metamaterial perfect absorbers

Better sensitivity of a biosensor could boost up the detection limit of analytes, thus a must in the fields of bio-sensing and bio-detection. To further enhance the sensitivity of a biosensor, in this work, we design an oblique-flat-sheet metamaterial perfect absorber (MPA) to concentrate the hot spots within air between the oblique flat sheet and the continuous ground metal, thus enabling fully interaction between analytes and hot spots. The corresponding field distributions in simulation corroborated our assumption and its sensitivity could be up to 1049Â nm/RIU. Then, we fabricated the sample by e-beam lithography process for a seed layer and simply tilting the sample during deposition to obtain oblique flat sheets. When considering the stochastic nature of the deposited multiple oblique flat sheets, we modified the metallic upper resonator of the MPA from the single oblique-flat-sheet into randomly distributed oblique-wire-bundle (OWB) and in simulation, its sensitivity is boosted up to 3319Â nm/RIU. In experiments, the measured sensitivity is 1329Â nm/RIU under different concentrations of glucose solutions that is four times larger than the 330Â nm/RIU of the planar MPA. The higher sensitivity was attributed to that the OWB MPA could provide hot spots within air not only between OWB and grounded metal but also among wires. Moreover, the OWB could also trap and concentrate the analytes locally.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Nature is trialling transparent peer review — the early results are encouraging

Last year, nearly half of Nature authors agreed to publish anonymous referee reports. We hope that more will consider doing so this year. You have full access to this article via your institution. Research papers are the product of lengthy discussions between authors and reviewers — guided by editors. These...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The physics of fire ant rafts could help engineers design swarming robots

Noah rode out his flood in an ark. Winnie-the-Pooh had an upside-down umbrella. Fire ants (Solenopsis invicta), meanwhile, form floating rafts made up of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of individual insects. A new study by engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder lays out the simple physics-based rules...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

New DNA Computer Assesses Water Quality: Genetic Networks Mimic Electronic Circuits

Genetic networks mimic electronic circuits to perform a range of logic functions. Equipped with a series of eight small test tubes, the device glows green when it detects a contaminant. The number of tubes that glow depend upon how much contamination is present. If only one tube glows, then the water sample has a trace level of contamination. But if all eight tubes glow, then the water is severely contaminated. In other words, the higher concentration of contamination leads to a higher signal.
ENGINEERING

