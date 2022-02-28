ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Newsom announces masks will not be required for unvaccinated residents beginning Tuesday

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 8 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNX) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced masks will not be required for those who are unvaccinated in California beginning Tuesday.

The announcement came in a joint press briefing with Governor Kate Brown from Oregon and Governor Jay Inslee in Washington on Monday.

In an updated health guidance posted on Newsom’s website, Newsom wrote “starting March 1, masks will no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals, but will be strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings.”

Newsom added that when it comes to “high transmission settings,” such as health care settings, homeless shelters, long-term facilities, and public transit, masks would still be required.

“As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance,” he added.

In Los Angeles, businesses are allowed to “lift indoor masking requirements for customers and workers” as long as that business verifies the vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test result for workers and customers, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Friday . When it comes to unvaccinated customers and workers, they must wear face coverings when indoors, regardless if they provide a negative COVID test.

Comments / 160

migar
7d ago

I thought the unvaccinated were the reason for the lock downs and deaths. Guess they can't keep using excuses for locking the state down anymore. Funny thing is, since they talked about stop doing mask mandate, there was no on going stories about covid

Reply(11)
41
Brian Phillips
7d ago

Oh thank you oh great lord of the state of the emergency. Can I have some watur sir? Maybe you greatness can focus on a real pandemic…..California water.

Reply(5)
44
Jason Warnick
8d ago

wow!! what progress!! welcome the United States of California to live have a path forward to someday live in modern times with the rest of the country

Reply(6)
33
 

