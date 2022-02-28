ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Trading Places': Falcons Swap WR Calvin Ridley for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper?

By Mike Fisher
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o432b_0eRa7Hr700

Amari Cooper makes the roster more competitive than an absent Ridley, right?

"Trading Places''? Or "trading problems''?

The Atlanta Falcons have a problem with wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who along with his mental health challenge is known to be looking for a "fresh start'' - something even Falcons owner Arthur Blank is acknowledging might mean a trade out of Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are looking for financial relief as it involves another standout receiver, Amari Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowler.

Wanna trade Alabama guys?

Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31I0iI_0eRa7Hr700

Calvin Ridley, Arthur Blank

Among all of the speculative media trades floating about, this one - at its core - does solve some issues on both rosters.

Atlanta is in dire need of a No. 1 receiving option for quarterback Matt Ryan, especially as it commits to the idea of making one last run with Ryan as the soon-to-be 37-year-old centerpiece. Ridley, 27, would be just fine as that guy, but ...

Doesn't seem to want to be that guy in Atlanta.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have a proven No. 1 receiver in Cooper, 28, but he is owed $20 million in 2022 - a number that is fully guaranteed if things are unchanged on March 21.

Dallas does have an out in Cooper’s contract, as the Cowboys could cut him before March 21 and save $16 million under the cap - at which time the team's receiver room would be comprised of mostly just CeeDee Lamb.

But there is another way: The Cowboys could make a trade and still save at $16 million ... and then turn around and spent $11 million of it on Ridley's contract.

Is the $5 million in cap savings not enough for Dallas? Would the Cowboys want picks, too? Or, would it be the Falcons who want compensation, for this reason: The Falcons, cap-wise, presently only have about $10 million of space. But between Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett and (gulp!) Ryan, there are ways to move money if the team wishes to create a more competitive roster in 2022 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC3qJ_0eRa7Hr700

Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQ3NP_0eRa7Hr700

Amari Cooper, Jerry Jones

And Amari Cooper makes the roster more competitive than an absent Ridley.

There is a more financially-sound way to deal with Ridley, and that is to trade him for a draft pick, a player who will cost a fraction of what Cooper makes. Maybe that's why, if Dallas and Atlanta ever kick this around, it should be the Falcons asking for the draft picks, and suggesting its the one doing the Cowboys a favor, and not the other way around.

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Update (; 3:46)

Comments / 2

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence after incident on plane

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident that forced a plane to return to its gate. Peterson was onboard a flight heading to Houston, when the plane turned back to the gate because of a verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and a female victim, The Washington Post reported. Airport police said Peterson was taken into custody, and the flight later left for Houston with his wife on board, The Washington Post reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Arthur Blank
Person
Jerry Jones
FOX Sports

Would Cowboys be smart to cut Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence?

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly close to parting ways with both Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence. In the latter's case, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end declined to take a pay cut ranging from $5-$10 million according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Dallas sits a little more than $21 million...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Wr#The Atlanta Falcons#Ceedee Lamb
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Browns, Chiefs use franchise tag; Aaron Rodgers’ preferred destinations; Seahawks-Commanders Russell Wilson trade? (UPDATE)

Here’s a roundup of the latest news and buzz making headlines in the NFL. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “Source: The #Browns tagged TE David Njoku. The first one. The #Browns and David Njoku’s agent Malki Kawa have been in long-term negotiations on an extension. The hope is the tag is a place holder for an eventual deal.”
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

The curious case of the Cowboys and Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, & Dalton Schultz

It is only the first week of March and already this feels like one of the longest Dallas Cowboys offseasons in recent memory. The owner/president/general manager created a public feud with the head coach after going on the radio. A number of top contributors from last season are set to hit free agency in a week and a half. But at this particular moment, what we’d like to focus on is the latest Dallas Cowboys Catastrophe™️ that has been The Amari Cooper Saga.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Dallas Cowboys make decision with franchise tag

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET represents the deadline for NFL franchises to place the franchise tag on upcoming free agent players they want to retain for at least the 2022 season. Three teams have already done so, with a ton of decisions to be made over the next day, including for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Amari Cooper could land with major team if released by Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ trash could very easily turn into another prominent NFL team’s treasure. Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported on Monday that the New England Patriots would have great interest in signing wide receiver Amari Cooper if he is released by the Cowboys. Schultz adds that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sees Cooper as a true No. 1 receiver for quarterback Mac Jones.
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
552
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy