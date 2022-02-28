March Kicks Off Another Big Month for Clemson Recruiting

March is going to be a busy month for the Clemson Football program.

Not only does spring practice start on March 2, but with the current dead period in recruiting set to expire at the end of February, the Tigers will also see a number of high school prospects visiting campus over the first couple of weekends next month.

First on the docket is Clemson's next junior day on March 5. 2023 CB AJ Harris is set to return to campus for the first time since October. Harris is the Tigers' top target at corner and has long been a priority.

This is a crucial visit as Harris' recruitment looks to be winding down, and the Tigers still have some work to do. Currently, this is a three-team battle between Clemson, Georgia and Florida, and the Tigers just might be trailing both. Harris visits Gainesville on March 19.

Another priority target, 2023 OL Monroe Freeling, is also set to return to campus. Freeling last visited for the FSU game. The in-state prospect is one of the top tackles in the class and this will be Freeling's first visit since Thomas Austin officially took over as offensive line coach.

Notre Dame could be Clemson's biggest competition here but don't discount Mario Cristobal and Miami's chances. Freeling will visit Miami on March 25 and he will be in South Bend for Notre Dame's spring game on April 23.

2023 WR Christain Hamilton is also set to be on hand. The Tigers just offered the prospect out of North Carolina in December. He has already visited a couple of times last year and this trip will be an opportunity for the Tigers to make some inroads as the Tarheels are considered the favorites at this point. There is still a long way to go, though, as Hamilton isn't set to announce until October.

2023 TE Reid Mikeska will also visit. It will be his first trip to campus. While the Tigers have yet to pull the trigger, the tight end prospect out of Texas has close to 30 offers. South Carolina, Ole Miss and Utah are some of the most recent to offer.

Another highly-touted prospect set to visit is 2023 DE David Ojiegbe, The Top-250 talent out of Wahington D.C., currently has 26 offers, but Clemson has not offered as of yet. Some of the schools that have offered include Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, UNC, and NC State.

In-state 2023 RB Jarvis Green also makes a return trip. The Dutch Fork product has not been offered yet but was one of the more productive backs in the state last season. Green could be a player to keep an eye on through the summer months once he starts making the rounds at some of the high school camps.

Other Notable March 5 Visitors

2023 WR Creed Whitmore

2023 WR Chris Culliver

2023 CB Braeden Marshall

2023 DL Hunter Osborne

2023 OL Zechariah Owens

