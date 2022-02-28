ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

AFL-CIO backs Magaziner as unions weigh in early for 2nd District primary

By Ted Nesi
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcpBy_0eRa6opB00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Organized labor is throwing its weight behind General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in the Democratic primary to replace Congressman Jim Langevin, as his campaign tries to establish an early advantage in a crowded field.

The state’s largest union organization, the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, announced Monday it had voted to endorse Magaziner for the 2nd Congressional District — more than six months before the primary. They also voted to endorse Congressman David Cicilline for re-election.

“Treasurer Magaziner is the type of leader Rhode Island needs in Congress,” Rhode Island AFL-CIO President George Nee said in a statement, singling out the treasurer’s work on school construction. (Nee’s daughter, Katie Nee Zambarano, is Magaziner’s campaign manager.)

The AFL-CIO statement came hours after Magaziner’s campaign announced an endorsement from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 51, the fifth union endorsement he has received in recent weeks. He has also disclosed support from the Ironworkers Local 37, Unite Here Local 26, the Carpenters Local 330, and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 11.

None of the other seven Democrats who have kicked off campaigns or filed to run in the 2nd District have announced a union endorsement so far.

The decision by key labor leaders to quickly rally behind Magaziner stands in contrast with Rhode Island’s other big Democratic primary this year, the five-way race for governor pitting incumbent Dan McKee against four challengers.

Only one major union has issued an endorsement in the gubernatorial primary so far — the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, which had backed Magaziner before he ended his gubernatorial bid and pivoted to a run for Congress.

Patrick Crowley, the AFL-CIO’s secretary-treasurer, told 12 News the group currently has no timeline for endorsing in the race for governor, but felt an urgency to weigh in regarding the 2nd District.

“In our opinion, it’s so important to keep this seat in the Democratic Party that we needed that extra time to make sure we are as organized as possible,” Crowley said.

Crowley said the AFL-CIO reached out to all the announced Democratic and Republican candidates earlier this month asking whether they were interested in the group’s endorsement. A nonnegotiable for the group, he said, was that a candidate supports the PRO Act, labor’s top congressional priority.

The PRO Act — short for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act — passed the House last year but faces Republican opposition in the Senate. It includes provisions aimed at shoring up unions’ ability to launch organizing campaigns, penalizing employers who misclassify workers, and weakening state “right-to-work” laws.

AFL-CIO leaders wound up interviewing five candidates, according to Crowley: Magaziner and Democratic rivals Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Cameron Moquin and Ed Pacheco. (Two other Democrats — Sarah Morgenthau and David Segal — have since joined the field, which also includes Michael Neary.)

Some local Democrats remain concerned about the possibility that Republicans could take the 2nd District seat for the first time in roughly three decades amid a dismal national environment for President Biden’s party. They are particularly concerned about the candidacy of former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who faces two opponents in the GOP primary, former state Rep. Robert Lancia and state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz.

12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said he was “a little surprised” to see the AFL-CIO get behind Magaziner so early. “I think they want to try to get a candidate who’s strong, and I think they believe at this point Magaziner would be the strongest candidate,” he said.

“At the same time,” he added, “I think Magaziner’s always had a lot of union support, and this is a continuation of that.”

Fleming noted that endorsements could be more beneficial in a crowded field since relatively few votes will be needed to come out on top, depending on how many of the announced candidates stay in through the Sept. 13 primary election.

The Magaziner campaign has also been seeking to establish a financial edge over the other Democrats. While the candidates are not required to file their next fundraising reports until April, a Magaziner spokesperson said as of last week he had raised roughly $750,000 in campaign contributions since entering the congressional primary.

The other Democrats have not been sending updates on their fundraising numbers. But appearing on last week’s taping of Newsmakers , former state Rep. Ed Pacheco said he had secured a combination of donations and pledges for future contributions in the six-figures.

“I never expected to be the most well-financed candidate,” Pacheco said, adding, “Voters are not looking for someone who can raise the most amount of money. They’re not looking for someone that’s independently wealthy. They’re looking for someone who they can identify with and understands the struggles and challenges that they face each and every day.”

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Republican ‘unforced errors’ threaten path to Senate control

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the prospect of a red wave grows, a series of Republican missteps including recruiting stumbles, weak fundraising and intense infighting is threatening the GOP’s path to the Senate majority. Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey dealt his party its latest setback late last week by announcing he would not challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
Providence, RI
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Fung
Person
Joe Fleming
Person
David Cicilline
WPRI 12 News

Rally for Ukraine held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders continue to raise their voices in support of Ukraine. On Sunday, a rally was held on the lawn of the Rhode Island State House calling for an end to Russia’s attack on the people of Ukraine. People held signs with the colors of Ukraine’s flag and messages reading ‘End […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl Cio#Organized Labor#Local Union#Union Workers#Democratic#The Rhode Island Afl Cio#Allied Trades#Democrats#The United Nurses#Allied Professionals#The Afl Cio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WPRI 12 News

Remarkable Women finalist: Marcy Reyes

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. For the third year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen. Our first finalist is […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rally held in Attleboro in support of Ukraine

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As the violence continues to escalate overseas, an Attleboro woman organized a peaceful rally in honor of her former exchange student who is in Ukraine. Holding flags and signs, dozens of New Englanders stood as one on Saturday morning to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We came to show our support […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

Masks optional in many school districts starting Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Masking policies in school districts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be relaxed beginning Monday. “I think a lot of people are wanting that right now, a lot of people have been going through this for two years and want to get back to normal,” Lora Midgley said. Most districts […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy