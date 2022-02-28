ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

What steps the CDC says Central Indiana counties should take to prevent COVID

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 8 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — New CDC guidelines are giving people a breath of fresh air.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip. These guidelines are focusing less on positive test results and more on what is happening at hospitals.

Under the new system, more than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. In those counties, the agency said people can stop wearing masks.

The CDC offered a color-coded map, with counties designated as orange, yellow or green, to help guide local officials and residents.

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease. … Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”

Here is what the new guidelines mean for Central Indiana.

Counties with low treat

Coronavirus is currently posing a low threat to hospitals in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Madison, and Montgomery County.

In these counties, the CDC encourages the following individual and household-level prevention behaviors:

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
  • If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
    • Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

Counties with medium threat

Coronavirus is currently posing a medium threat to hospitals in Bartholomew, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Grant, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Miami, Morgan, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Tipton, and White County.

In these counties, the CDC encourages the following individual and household-level prevention behaviors:

  • If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing)
    • Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies
  • If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
    • consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
    • consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

Counties with high threat

Coronavirus is currently posing a medium threat to hospitals in Blackford, Brown, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Fountain, Monroe, Owen, Randolph, and Wayne County.

In these counties, the CDC encourages the following individual and household-level prevention behaviors:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask 1 indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
  • If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
    • Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
    • Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing)
    • Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies
  • If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
    • consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
    • consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
