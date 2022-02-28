ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags, Raiders to play in 2022 Hall of Fame Game

By James Johnson
 8 days ago
It’s been a busy day in terms of the Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 schedule, who started it off by announcing they were set to return to Wembley Stadium this regular season. However, just hours later, they also revealed that they will be one of the two teams kicking off the 103rd NFL season and will be participating in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game, which will mark the second Hall of Fame Game in Jags history, will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 4. It will mark the team’s return to the game after they played their first-ever in Canton back in 1995 as the Jags took on the Carolina Panthers for what was considered an inaugural game. The Panthers ended up winning it by a score of 20-14.

The game will take place during the enshrinement week for the 2022 Hall-of-Fame class, which was announced on Feb. 10. The class provided a historic moment in Jags history as Tony Boselli was a part of it, making him the first Jaguar to be enshrined. The group included former Raiders Richard Seymour and Cliff Branch, too.

The game will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame building. Several Jags fans were already excited about going to support Boselli, but they now can make an additional stop to check out new coach Doug Pederson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and others while they’re up north.

