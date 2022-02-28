ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine governor wants to ban Russian vodka, spirits

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a proclamation declaring the state’s solidarity with Ukraine on Monday and asked for stores and restaurants to remove Russian alcohol brands from their shelves.

The governor also called on the State Liquor and Lottery Commission to prevent Russian-sourced liquor from being distributed in Maine.

“Maine stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of this abhorrent, unprovoked assault on their country, their freedom, and their lives,” Mills, a Democrat, said in a statement. “I ask Maine people to join with me in expressing our support for Ukraine, for its people, and especially for our fellow Mainers with Ukrainian roots who are deeply worried about the safety and welfare of their loved ones right now.”

The governor’s announcement came several hours after former Republican Gov. Paul LePage called for the removal of Russian-made spirits.

The governor cannot act unilaterally. It’s up to the liquor commission to vote to stop providing Russian-sourced alcohol in Maine.

The brands Russian Standard and Hammer + Sickle are the only two Russian-made spirits sold in Maine.

