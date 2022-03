Composting can be a big undertaking. It's a long, smelly process usually best done in an outdoor space. Dividing organic food waste at home for a green bin can become odorous both inside and outside your home. It's no wonder that only 28% of Americans compost their food waste. But 67% of non-composters say they would start composting if it were more convenient.

