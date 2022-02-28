ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Snake Island defenders who defied Russian warship captured alive, not killed: Ukraine Navy

By Danielle Wallace
fox13news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Snake Island soldiers who reportedly told a Russian warship to "go f--- yourself" were captured alive by Russia after initial reports indicated the service members died in the attack, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed Monday. Ukraine's military lost contact with the 13 marines and border guards on Zmiinyi Island,...

