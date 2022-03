Will Smith has been on the tip of Hollywood’s tongue as of late with his performance in King Richard. He’s been gathering Oscar buzz for months as he has inched closer toward collecting his golden man. He already picked up a Golden Globe for the sports drama, and this weekend he added his first SAG win – making his claim as a frontrunner for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. After the major win, Smith was so taken aback that he couldn’t hold back his emotions.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO