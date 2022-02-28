ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Attempted homicide suspect who led authorities on dangerous chase from L.A. to O.C. taken into custody

By additional reporting by Sofia Pop Perez, Cindy Von Quednow, Chip Yost
 8 days ago

An attempted homicide suspect who led authorities on a dangerous pursuit from Los Angeles to Orange County has been taken into custody after apparently trying to steal another vehicle.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the pursuit began in the Lakewood area and the driver was described as “extremely dangerous.” Authorities requested backup from other agencies to engage in the pursuit.

Additionally, California Highway Patrol officials said the pursuit call came in as an armed and dangerous suspect.

About 12:35 p.m. the chase was on surface streets in the Huntington Beach area, but was soon in Costa Mesa.

The pursuit suspect was speeding and driving erratically on surface streets, running red lights and almost hitting other motorists. The front doors of the sedan appeared to be opening frequently during the chase.

About 12:40 p.m., officers on the ground appeared to back off the speeding motorist, while authorities continued to follow him overhead.

About 12:45 p.m., the driver almost hit a vehicle driving into a parking lot, made a U-turn and quickly drove back onto surface streets on the wrong side of the road. By then authorities had caught up with him on the ground.

Soon, the driver headed into a residential area and into a cul-de-sac, where he got out of the vehicle, jumped a fence and took off on foot.

After running through a commercial parking lot, the driver got into a red vehicle while appearing to be holding a gun, but was not able to drive off. He then surrendered to authorities about 12:50 p.m. and was taken into custody at Newport Boulevard and Victoria Street.

The driver’s two passengers were taken into custody at Hamilton and Thurin streets, where the driver had first stopped.

A witness who was near where the suspect was taken into custody said he saw the man carrying a gun. The witness told KTLA he and his coworker took off running when he saw the fleeing suspect was armed.
“You don’t think anything, you just try to be safe,” the witness, who only wanted to be identified as David, said. “I just got out of the way.”

No further details about the attempted homicide have been released, but Alhambra police is the leading agency in the case, officials said. Authorities there put the suspect information into the Sheriff’s Department system, and deputies were able to identify him when he was spotted near the 5 Freeway and Alondra Boulevard.

