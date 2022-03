Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the blog post announcing the acquisition but sources confirm to us that LinkedIn paid between $80 million and $90 million for Oribi, a figure it seems other outlets are also reporting. As a startup, Oribi had raised just under $28 million in funding, according to PitchBook data, from investors that included Sequoia, TLV Parnters, Ibex and others (including taking a bit of funding from Google as part of a local accelerator run by the search giant).

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO