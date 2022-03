Tomatillos, chiles, and avocado, que mas quieres? (What else do you need?) Herdez’s new Avocado Hot Sauce has turned L.A. TACO into believers. It’s truly the Swiss Army Knife of condiments, able to provide heat, flavor, tang, and a creamy texture to everything from your al pastor pizza to your best quesadilla creations at home. An unlimited source of avocado-based pleasure that never runs out and won’t go funky five minutes after it’s been sitting out. We’re tired of avocados breaking our hearts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO