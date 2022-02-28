ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dee Snider ‘Absolutely’ Approves of Ukrainians Using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ As Their Battle Cry

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDee Snider supports the people of Ukraine. On Saturday (Feb. 26), the Twisted Sister frontman gave his stamp of approval to the country’s beleaguered citizens to use “We Not Gonna Take It” as their rallying cry in the fight against Russia. “I absolutely approve of Ukrainians...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We had no option but to come back and fight': Hundreds of Ukrainians who fled as Russian army invaded their homeland are crossing BACK over the border after battle cry from their president to take up arms

Hundreds of brave Ukranians are crossing back into their beleaguered homeland to fight against the invading Russian army. The heroic volunteers have responded to a battle cry from Ukranian president Volodymr Zelensky urging men of fighting age between 18-60 to stay and defend the country from Vladimir Putin's onslaught. And...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dee Snider
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Ukraine#Russia#The Bilboard Hot 100#Fort Lauderdale Target
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy