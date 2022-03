LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gas prices have been breaking records in Southern California with many stations passing the six dollar mark in recent weeks. President Biden is asking Americans to brace for more increases — after he blocked Russian oil imports in the latest rounds of sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. Since then, the price at the pump in America has gone up almost 75 cents and with this action — it’s going to go up further. “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize the price hike here at home,” said President Biden. The President announced the release of...

