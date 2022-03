Japan House is an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant located outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in North Richland Hills, Texas. I came across the restaurant on Tiktok, and everything from the building design to the decor is aimed at making you feel like you're actually in Japan. You pay $29 dollars per person for all-you-can-eat sushi, ramen, sashimi, hibachi and more. But the really fun thing about it is the adorable cat robot waiters that bring you your food.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO