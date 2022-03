Zamir White had to share the workload in a talented Georgia backfield but he showed enough during his three seasons to be a mid-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's definitely got the power but there's more to his game, although he has plenty of things to work on. But there's enough natural talent and ability present to make some team happy when they call this running back's name on Day 2.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO