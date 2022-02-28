ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder not seeking re-election

By Jacob Smith
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a personal statement Monday, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced his retirement.

With 43 years in law enforcement and nearly 18 years as sheriff, Helder said it will be time to “hang it up” on January 1, 2023.

He thanked the citizens of Washington County for their support, confidence and friendship and added the opportunity to serve alongside those who make the Sheriff’s Office the gold standard has been a “great honor.”

“I’m excited about the future of the Sheriff’s Office as we have been very intentional about preparing leaders internally to take the reins,” Helder said. Chief Jay Cantrell has been my right hand since I took office in 2005. In fact, Jay is directly or indirectly responsible for every positive thing that has taken place over the last 18 years.  He is a proven leader with a servant’s heart and has prepared himself every day for this opportunity.”

With that, Helder endorsed Jay Cantrell in the election for Washington County Sheriff.

