ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

What Stocks To Buy During War? 4 Retail Stocks To Watch

By Joe Samuel
stockmarket.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre These The Best Retail Stocks To Buy During The Russia-Ukraine War?. As we kick off the week, this could be an exciting week for retail stocks in the stock market. Retail giants such as Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), and many more will be providing their financial reports...

stockmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Bear markets can come about for various reasons,...
STOCKS
Fresno Bee

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

Investment manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy and sell stocks as volatility rules the equity market. In recent days she had been unloading the stock of data-mining company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. And on Friday she sold the last holdings of Palantir in three Ark exchange-traded funds, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. Ark left minuscule Palantir positions in its other three funds after Friday’s selling.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corporation#Stock#Financial Reports#Omicron#The Commerce Department#Tgt#Secret#Vsco#Kroger Co#Companies
Motley Fool

Is BioNTech Stock a Buy Now?

BioNTech struck gold thanks to its coronavirus vaccine. The company boasts a lot of cash and several promising programs. Even if it suffers once the pandemic ends, BioNTech's future looks bright. Although shares of biotech company BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have recently fallen along with most other stocks, the vaccine maker's performance...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Forbes

Is Flowserve Stock A Buy At $32?

We believe that Flowserve Corporation stock (NYSE: FLS), a manufacturer of pumps and valves, may be a good opportunity at present. FLS stock trades near $32 currently, and it is up 67% from the low of $19 seen in March 2020. This marks an underperformance compared to the broader markets, with the S&P500 rising 94% over the same period. FLS stock traded at a pre-Covid high of $49, and at current levels, it is 35% below this peak level.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Costco
Motley Fool

Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

Moderna beat expectations in Q4 on the top and bottom lines. The risk for investors to consider is what will the business look like post-COVID?. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Buying More Byrna Stock

I had the good fortune of having a zoom call with CEO Bryan Ganz in early January, and I pass along some of his insights here. Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) are down about 49% since I put out my first bullish article on the name a little over 14 months ago. I’ve added to my initial position a few times, and, since they just released new earnings, and disappointing guidance, I feel obliged to look at the business again. I’ll review the most recent guidance, and the financial performance for your reading pleasure. In addition, I’ll write about the ongoing insider buying activity here, and the recent announcement of a $30 million buyback. I hope the prospect of reading all of that is exciting to you, dear readers. Most exciting of all, though, is the extended transcript of a conversation I had with Bryan Ganz in early January.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Etsy Stock a Buy?

Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock price surged after the e-commerce platform delivered strong fourth-quarter results. Yet despite those gains, its shares are still down more than 30% so far in 2022. Is the rebound off its recent lows a sign that more gains are ahead for Etsy's investors?. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Reddit Stocks To Watch Under $1

This week has gotten off to a rocky start, thanks to the news over the weekend. The latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis has some fearing for an international conflict. Sources have cited that Russian troops poured into Ukraine’s “breakaway” region, leading to global powers moving for sanctions. Germany has already suspended its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, helping boost energy stocks. Meanwhile, retail investors continue to hunt for volatility in a sea of red to start the short week.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Ocugen Stock a Buy Now?

Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine has a clear path forward now that the FDA has lifted a clinical hold. But approval of Covaxin in two key markets remains uncertain. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) got some positive news last week as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application (IND) for Covaxin, also known as BBV152. The stock jumped in after-hours trading on the news, though it has since dropped.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Which Metaverse Stocks Are Ones To Watch Now? We Are Watching Meta - But Not Buying

The Metaverse has become a buzzword in the world of tech and on Wall Street. Since I last covered the world of metaverse stocks, several developments have occurred, including acquisitions, earnings, changes in the macroeconomic environment, and more. There has also been a ton of stock price movements that warrant updating. But first, let's start with the basics. What is the metaverse, and what does it mean for investors?
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

Investors focused on its accelerating growth instead of its net loss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Magnite Stock a Buy Now?

The growth of its connected TV business is decelerating, but brighter days might be ahead if the supply chain headwinds wane. Magnite reiterated its long-term growth targets, and its stock looks cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy