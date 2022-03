Former Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde is a recipient of one of the first-ever Conservation Legacy Awards by the Disney Conservation Fund. Walt Disney Imagineering wrote on Instagram, “Today, former Imagineer Joe Rohde was announced as a recipient of one of the first-ever Conservation Legacy Awards by the Disney Conservation Fund. He has been recognized for going above and beyond to support wildlife and nature conservation through his work, and his unique contributions to global conservation efforts through creativity and imagination have made him more than deserving of this recognition! We are beyond thrilled for Joe to be receiving this award and know it is highly deserved!”

