Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Idea: Amari Cooper for Ravens CB Marcus Peters

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo, teams have shown minimal interest in trading for Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. (Charles Robinson on Twitter) It was reported on Friday that the Cowboys are expected to move on from Cooper, but Robinson points out that teams across the NFL have known he's been on the trade market for at least a week. Still, the other 31 franchises haven't shown significant interest in trading for Cooper and his $20 million annual salary. Teams don't want to give up significant compensation in a trade because they know there are "many quality wideouts available and too many coming into the league," writes Robinson. This past season, the 27-year-old appeared in 15 games, catching 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who has posted four-digit yardage totals in five of his seven pro seasons. However, the Cowboys like what they have in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, among others, leaving Cooper as the odd man out. Trading or releasing the former No. 4 picks would cost Dallas $6 million in dead money while creating $16 million in cap space. Cooper will likely rank as a low-end WR2 heading into fantasy drafts this summer, but his exact value will depend on his landing spot.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO