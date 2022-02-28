ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Idea: Amari Cooper for Ravens CB Marcus Peters

At some point in the next three weeks - as Amari Cooper's $20 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 21 barring a change - the Dallas Cowboys will make the tough call. How worse-off are we without our best receiver?. How much do we need $16 million of...

The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
Person
Dak Prescott
fantasypros.com

Amari Cooper not generating much trade interest

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo, teams have shown minimal interest in trading for Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. (Charles Robinson on Twitter) It was reported on Friday that the Cowboys are expected to move on from Cooper, but Robinson points out that teams across the NFL have known he's been on the trade market for at least a week. Still, the other 31 franchises haven't shown significant interest in trading for Cooper and his $20 million annual salary. Teams don't want to give up significant compensation in a trade because they know there are "many quality wideouts available and too many coming into the league," writes Robinson. This past season, the 27-year-old appeared in 15 games, catching 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who has posted four-digit yardage totals in five of his seven pro seasons. However, the Cowboys like what they have in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, among others, leaving Cooper as the odd man out. Trading or releasing the former No. 4 picks would cost Dallas $6 million in dead money while creating $16 million in cap space. Cooper will likely rank as a low-end WR2 heading into fantasy drafts this summer, but his exact value will depend on his landing spot.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Bobby Wagner released by Seahawks, six hours after tweeting about Richard Sherman’s predictions

The Seattle Seahawks have now parted ways with the last two remaining members of their team that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Those would be quarterback Russell Wilson, who they sent to the Denver Broncos (who Seattle beat in that Super Bowl) earlier Tuesday, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who they released Tuesday evening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had that news:
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

The curious case of the Cowboys and Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, & Dalton Schultz

It is only the first week of March and already this feels like one of the longest Dallas Cowboys offseasons in recent memory. The owner/president/general manager created a public feud with the head coach after going on the radio. A number of top contributors from last season are set to hit free agency in a week and a half. But at this particular moment, what we’d like to focus on is the latest Dallas Cowboys Catastrophe™️ that has been The Amari Cooper Saga.
NFL
Yardbarker

WR Amari Cooper could land with Patriots if cut by Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys’ trash could very easily turn into another prominent NFL team’s treasure. Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported on Monday that the New England Patriots would have great interest in signing wide receiver Amari Cooper if he is released by the Cowboys. Schultz adds that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sees Cooper as a true No. 1 receiver for quarterback Mac Jones.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers to remain with Packers on record four-year, $200M deal

The Packers made it clear all offseason that they were committed to Rodgers. The fact that they gave the 38-year-old Rodgers $153 million guaranteed shows how serious they were. Several reports had indicated that the Packers were prepared to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL. Rodgers was said...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Replacing Amari Cooper: 3 Unsung Cowboys WR Options in NFL Draft

FRISCO - As the Cowboys appear comfortable moving on from Amari Cooper, it would seem they'd be preparing to re-sign one or two of their potential free agent wideouts. Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson enter free agency this offseason and without them, the Dallas wide receiver room might suddenly be very empty.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons delivers harsh criticism for Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of missing the playoffs if they can’t somehow reverse their downward spiral, and Bill Simmons feels a common theme has emerged with teams that come up short. That theme is Anthony Davis. In the latest episode of his podcast, Simmons pointed out...
NBA
Yardbarker

What the Russell Wilson Trade Means For the Jets

The Broncos made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday, acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. For Denver, after missing out on Aaron Rodgers (who decided to stay put in Green Bay), they have a new franchise quarterback, a Super Bowl champion ready to lead a promising group of playmakers to postseason contention.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Davis Mills: Better QB to Lead Houston Texans?

The Houston Texans thought Tyrod Taylor might be the answer for 2021, but his failure to stay healthy and his poor play forced Davis Mills into a baptism-by-fire scenario. Mills outplayed Taylor, but also played like a rookie. With the Deshaun Watson saga still stuck in the mud, Houston may...
NFL
Yardbarker

Priority No. 1? Falcons Must Target WR In First Round Of NFL Draft

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the entire 2022 season, Atlanta's attention turns to the young crop of receivers who made their mark in Indianapolis. While the Falcons have pressing needs on their offensive line, defensive line and secondary, take a look at the receiver situation. Ridley is out. Russell Gage...
