San Jose, CA

Google sending San Jose millions towards community benefits

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 8 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — At this week’s City Council meeting, San Jose leaders will decide where to allocate $4.5 million from Google as the tech giant gets set to move into downtown.

On Tuesday, City Council will vote on how to spend the remaining $4.5 million of the $7.5 million Google agreed to pay in early payments before construction is set to begin to build its new Downtown West mega campus.

The tech giants mega campus will span 80-acres near Diridon Station — including 7.3 million square feet of office space, approximately 5,000 housing units, 15 acres of parks, a community center, and more.

Silicon Valley’s income inequality continues to grow

Last April , the tech giant agreed to invest $200 million aimed to build community and recovery aid with an emphasis on more housing, open space, and recreation.

Google also agreed to 25% of housing units in the area will be affordable.

In September 2021, the first $3 million was allocated for anti-displacement efforts for residents who live in the area and to help combat the city’s homeless crisis.

The remaining $4.5 million are to be used toward economic recovery — $3.25 million for education, job training, and scholarships, $1 million for neighborhood programs to assist with resilience and economic recovery, and $250,000 to start the advisory committee that will be tasked with dispersing the rest of the funds from Google.

A breakdown of how the $3.25 million is expected to be allocated. Courtesy: City of San Jose.
Google, San Jose reveal $200M development for Downtown West project

The city says the $1 million geared towards neighborhood funding will be allocated by city officials after conducting door-to-door surveys and community meetings.

That money will be used for programs benefiting residents living near Diridon Station.

The other $250,000 will help set up a new fund aimed to minimize displacement from rising costs.

The new campus is set to be completed in ten years.

