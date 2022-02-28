Google sending San Jose millions towards community benefits

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — At this week’s City Council meeting, San Jose leaders will decide where to allocate $4.5 million from Google as the tech giant gets set to move into downtown.

On Tuesday, City Council will vote on how to spend the remaining $4.5 million of the $7.5 million Google agreed to pay in early payments before construction is set to begin to build its new Downtown West mega campus.

The tech giants mega campus will span 80-acres near Diridon Station — including 7.3 million square feet of office space, approximately 5,000 housing units, 15 acres of parks, a community center, and more.

Last April , the tech giant agreed to invest $200 million aimed to build community and recovery aid with an emphasis on more housing, open space, and recreation.

Google also agreed to 25% of housing units in the area will be affordable.

In September 2021, the first $3 million was allocated for anti-displacement efforts for residents who live in the area and to help combat the city’s homeless crisis.

The remaining $4.5 million are to be used toward economic recovery — $3.25 million for education, job training, and scholarships, $1 million for neighborhood programs to assist with resilience and economic recovery, and $250,000 to start the advisory committee that will be tasked with dispersing the rest of the funds from Google.

A breakdown of how the $3.25 million is expected to be allocated. Courtesy: City of San Jose.

The city says the $1 million geared towards neighborhood funding will be allocated by city officials after conducting door-to-door surveys and community meetings.

That money will be used for programs benefiting residents living near Diridon Station.

The other $250,000 will help set up a new fund aimed to minimize displacement from rising costs.

The new campus is set to be completed in ten years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.