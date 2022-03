News is only just beginning to come out about GM selling its shares of Lordstown Motors, the floundering EV truck startup. However, even before GM's latest EV truck, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV broke into view, the sale of GM's 7.5 million shares of Lordstown had already been completed. While some are focusing on the money GM lost in this misadventure, the reality is that the investment was less about getting Lordstown Motors going, and more about offloading the plant for a variety of reasons. It sounds weird, we know, but here's how it all worked out.

