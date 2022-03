Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 28-March 6, 2022. Blanco and her Crimson Tide teammates competed in two meets last weekend, with the first being a home meet against Arkansas. On Senior Night, Blanco completed her events with an all-around score of 39.625. Included in that score was a 9.825 on vault, a 9.975 on bars, a 9.875 on beam and a 9.950 on the floor.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO