With Its blu. Data Platform, Horizon Media and Hershey's Embark on the 'Next Wave' of Client Work

By Olivia Morley
AdWeek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, U.S.-based independent media agency Horizon Media walked...

www.adweek.com

Digiday

Media Buying Briefing: How a medical insights company is shaping media planning and buying with its data

In the age of COVID, the more health-related information a marketer has access to, the better. Kinsa, a health tech company that’s created a connected thermometer, is using data feedback to inform media plans from health marketers and their agencies to ramp up its enterprise side of the business. The company has helped multiple health-related brands, from cold and flu medications to tissue makers, optimize their media spend, working directly with the brands as well as their media agencies. Kinsa is also selling its insights to retailers getting into the media sales business — and which one isn’t these days?
HEALTH
AdWeek

Kroger Health Selects DDB New York as Its Agency of Record

Kroger has named DDB New York as its strategic business partner and creative agency of record for Kroger Health, the country’s fourth largest retail pharmacy chain based on sales. This is the first new business win for the Omnicom agency since it brought in new leadership under president, Darla Price.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

This Report Shows Why Gen Z Sees Straight Through Your Marketing Efforts

Marketers are on a relentless quest to connect with Gen Z, and despite their best efforts, agency Adolescent Content is here to serve a cold statistic to corporate America: only 8% of the generation thinks brands actually understand them. That means the TikTok hashtag challenge you just launched, sustainable product line you announced and Women’s History Month pledge to throw a few pennies at a non-profit isn’t quite the serve you think it is, according to the report.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
charlottenews.net

eM Client Launches Next-generation Email Client Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / eM Client, the software developer of a fully featured email client for Windows and macOS with a clean and easy-to-use interface, announces its Version 9 email program will upstage Microsoft Outlook. This popular email client offers a best-in-class solution for anyone who seeks a modern and feature-rich email program. What sets eM Client apart from other applications is the focus on compatibility and security while giving users vast customization options.
SOFTWARE
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Assembly, Dept, Goodway Group and More

The first week of March brought transformation and innovation, with new marketing and advertising activations in the metaverse, creator economy-driven partnerships and, in honor of Women’s History Month, the acquisition of a woman-founded growth marketing agency. Check out this week’s highlights to decide for yourself who had the most exciting week in the agencies world.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Elephant Appoints Its First Ever Chief Creative Officer, Chris May

IPG creative agency Elephant has promoted Chris May to the newly created position of chief creative officer. May, one of Elephant’s founding members, was previously executive creative director. In his new role he will be tasked with establishing the creative vision for Elephant, as well as attracting and retaining top creatives and diverse talent. He will report directly to Elephant CEO Eric Moore.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Corrine Hendricks Named President of Wunderman Thompson California

Corrine Hendricks has been elevated from svp, client services to president of Wunderman Thompson, California. The California office, which includes offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, recently added Snap Inc. to a roster that includes American Honda Motor Company and Qualcomm. Hendricks succeeds Andrew Solmssen, who is moving on to a Web3 incubator.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: BBDO, Cartwright, Stagwell and More

As we wrap up another work week, we look back on the agencies scaling and shifting their teams in response to accelerated growth, redefined brand strategy and refined focus areas for scale. See who joined forces and who parted ways on this week’s roster. AbelsonTaylor. Jeremy Vannatta is joining...
BUSINESS
Fox47News

Hershey’s Is Changing Its Label For Women’s History Month

Hershey’s has something sweet planned to celebrate National Women’s History Month this March. The iconic chocolate company has a limited-edition “Celebrate She” bar available in stores across the country which features an eye-catching new label. “We are surrounded by women and girls that inspire us every...
HERSHEY, PA
bizjournals

Madison music streaming platform LÜM says it's closing its doors

Weeks after announcing a new web3-based direction for the company that captured national media attention from Forbes and Fox Business, Madison-based music technology startup LÜM said it's shutting down. "It is with great sadness that we announce that LÜM will be closing its doors, effective immediately," the company posted...
MUSIC
AdWeek

Dacia Subverts Auto Ad Cliches in Easy, Breezy Spot for New Jogger Model

Kids bickering in the back on the way to school. A baby sleeping peacefully in a rear-facing car seat. A family meandering through a mountainous landscape with a car full of luggage. Rebecca Stewart. Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor based out of London. Before joining Adweek in 2022 she...
CARS
AdWeek

The Trends Shaping Email Marketing in 2022

As marketing becomes more performance-driven, one thing has become clear: Email remains a formidable channel, delivering an ROI of $44 to every $1 spent. But there are a range of evolving issues that email marketers are facing, from the impact of Apple’s Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) to email’s role in omnichannel communications to the challenges of managing an agile email strategy.
MARKETING

