With Its blu. Data Platform, Horizon Media and Hershey's Embark on the 'Next Wave' of Client Work

In the age of COVID, the more health-related information a marketer has access to, the better. Kinsa, a health tech company that’s created a connected thermometer, is using data feedback to inform media plans from health marketers and their agencies to ramp up its enterprise side of the business. The company has helped multiple health-related brands, from cold and flu medications to tissue makers, optimize their media spend, working directly with the brands as well as their media agencies. Kinsa is also selling its insights to retailers getting into the media sales business — and which one isn’t these days?

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO