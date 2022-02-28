ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb announces 'free, short-term housing' for 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

By Julia Johnson
 8 days ago

Airbnb a nnounced Monday that it will provide "free, short-term housing " to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as Russia 's invasion of the country persists.

The stays will be paid for by Airbnb, Inc., the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, and "the generosity of Hosts through Airbnb.org."


"We know that Hosts and guests on Airbnb around the world will be eager to stand up and assist this massive effort to help those fleeing Ukraine," the company said in a statement. "In the coming days, Airbnb and Airbnb.org will share additional details on how Hosts and the broader community can support this initiative, including by offering free or discounted stays."

According to the company, a number of its top executives sent a letter to the leaders of several European countries extending the offer to support them in resettling refugees within their borders. Depending on the needs of various countries, Airbnb added that longer-term stays are available when needed.

The Ukrainian military reported Monday that there are "dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded Ukrainian citizens" as a result of Russia's invasion.

This comes as some Ukrainians escape to bordering countries, while others gather in bomb shelters for protection.

