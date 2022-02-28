TikTok expands time limit to feature 10-minute videos

TikTok i s expanding its reach by extending the length of videos on its platform.

Now encroaching on longer-form video sites such as YouTube , TikTok allows users to upload videos up to 10 minutes long.

"Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world,” TikTok told the Verge .

"TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory. I can now upload videos up to 10 minutes long," one user tweeted.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a company spokesperson said.

Last year, the short-form video platform extended its time limit to three minutes, allowing all of its users to make videos that are triple the original limit of one minute long.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra told the Verge that longer-form content is easier to monetize, speculating one possibility for the decision.