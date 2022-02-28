ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leading movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has been teasing that it will accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and other cryptocurrencies for payment. Here’s an updated timeline from the company’s CEO. What Happened: AMC CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Monday to share an...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Adam Aron
Benzinga

Why This Dogecoin, Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Looks Ready To Soar

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was trading up over 5% on Tuesday, in tandem with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), which were trading up about 2% and 3%, respectively, by early afternoon. The beaten down stock has suffered from a downturn in both the general markets and the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Amc Entertainment#Twitter Inc Lrb#Twtr#Amc Theatres#Btc#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Mcd
Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
FingerLakes1.com

Cryptocurrency: AMC will accept Shiba Inu as payment

Many different types of businesses have started accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment, including AMC Theaters. AMC started using BitPay to accept Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The company will start using BitPay online by March 19, and on their app by April 16 or earlier. Cryptocurrency: Will Shiba Inu...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

AMC CEO Adam Aron signals green for accepting Doge and Shiba Inu via BitPay

Commencing next month, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be able to pay with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) using crypto payments provider BitPay. AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted while ago, "BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by Mar. 19, and live on our mobile apps by Apr. 16, possibly a few days earlier."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Gets Listed On London-Based Wirex

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer,” is now listed on London-based digital payment platform Wirex. What Happened: Wirex announced on Twitter that it has added Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies, including Luna Coin (LUNA), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Orchid (OXT), to its platform. The...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

What's Next for Shiba Inu: $0.00005 or $0.00001?

SHIB delivered a jaw-dropping gain of around 46,000,000% in 2021. For optimists, innovation and increased visibility will be in focus. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Announces New Fashion Industry Partnership

The team behind Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) appears to be branching into the fashion industry with its most recent partnership. What Happened: In a tweet on Tuesday, Shiba Inu developers said they have partnered with Milan-based luxury designer John Richmond. The partnership will see the Italian designer collaborate with SHIB...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Cryptocurrency: Will Shiba Inu ever go over $1?

Cryptocurrency has really taken off in recent years, but will one of the biggest coins, Shiba Inu, every surpass $1?. The currency, SHIB, rose 26,000,000% in 2021. The value currently sits at $0.000021. This means for it to reach $1 it needs to increase by 4,700,000%. 7 Best Bitcoin and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy