Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - 20 Minutes Official Gameplay Walkthrough

IGN
 5 days ago

Join creative director Matt Cox for a look at co-op gameplay...

Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
