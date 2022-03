A Tampa cloud services company has secured a private equity investment that gives it a valuation of $100 million — and pushes it one step closer to going public. Blue.cloud, which helps businesses transition their digital operations to the cloud, announced the investment from New York’s Hudson Hill Capital on Tuesday. Chief financial officer Brian Alvarez described the investment as a “high eight-figure number” that, based on the the take Hudson Hill bought, would value the entire company at $100 million.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO