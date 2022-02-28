ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Executive chef in Dayton named among U.S. 'Best Chefs'

By DBJ Staff
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 8 days ago
An executive chef in Dayton has been named one of the 'Best Chefs' in the U.S. Jorge Guzman, the executive chef at Sueño in...

Dayton Business Journal

Online clothing shop founded by lifelong Daytonian to open first storefront downtown

A lifelong Daytonian who has operated an online clothing shop for the last few years is opening her first storefront in the heart of downtown. After5, a women's clothing boutique owned by Erin Parrott, is expected to launch this summer at 111 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District of downtown Dayton. The shop will join other recent additions to the district, including cafe-bakery Salt Block Biscuit Co., Two Social activity bar and Jollity restaurant.
Dayton Business Journal

Juice bar opening in Wright Dunbar

A new business is coming to an historic Dayton district. Juicing Jammers Juice and Smoothie Bar will open this spring in west Dayton. The juice bar will operate at 13 North Williams St. in the Historic Wright Dunbar Business District. The menu will feature healthy and nutritious foods including yogurt bowls, acai bowls, lemonades, overnight oats, avocado toast, fruit bowls, and salads.
Dayton Business Journal

Micro-lending program for underserved businesses reintroduced in Dayton area

A local organization and one of the Dayton area's largest banks are reintroducing a lending program for underserved businesses. The Dayton Human Relations Council's Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC), in collaboration with First Financial Bank, have partnered on a micro-lending program for groups that historically have not had access to early-stage startup and expansion capital. Greater Cincinnati-based First Financial Bancorp committed $100,000 to the program, which offers loans of up to $10,000.
Dayton Business Journal

Nominations for 2022 Forty Under 40 awards now open

The annual awards recognize the rising leaders in Dayton under the age of 40. They're changing the world — one endeavor at a time. These awards will honor 40 young leaders who are texting and tweeting their way to success in business and in the local community. Nominate yourself or someone you know today!
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

