Mermaids ‘accidentally’ recorded changing meet with Clearwater Marine Aquarium leadership

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Several of the performers who were recorded as they changed into their mermaid costumes at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, are meeting with aquarium officials this afternoon.

The meeting is taking place at a conference center at an undisclosed location. Ashley Mengel is one of those recorded and has hope the aquarium will make things right.

“I’m kind of just interested to hear what they have to say,” said Mengel. “How they could believe that it was an accident.”

CMA issued a statement in August, saying in part, “The Clearwater Marine Aquarium today announced that an independent investigation determined that in 2020 one of the facility’s security cameras accidentally recorded a group of female workers as they changed clothes. The workers, all adults, were using a room that was not usually used for changing clothes and that a camera monitoring the room was inadvertently left on and not immediately noticed.”

Two executives who were working at the aquarium are no longer there. One resigned and another stepped down.

Shortly after the recording incident was revealed, CMA held a zoom meeting with the performers. Mengel says some of those on the meeting didn’t have their cameras on, so she wasn’t even sure they were paying attention.

“I didn’t feel like they took this seriously, none of the other girls I talked to felt that way,” said Mengel. “We feel like every piece of what’s happened previously was out of our control.”

Earlier this month, Mengel and some of the other women took to social media to voice their displeasure with the manner in which the situation was handled. Caroline Don also posted several videos on Tik Tok, that have since gone viral.

“I thought it would get some attention, but I didn’t think it would get this much. I’m glad. I’m happy glad,” said Don. “This morning I checked and we had hit eight million views. “

She too, hopes that with a change in leadership at the aquarium, there will be a change in the culture.

“We’re meeting with different people, we’re not meeting with the chairman of the board any more. They are sending someone else from the board of directors,” said Don. “So, we’re hoping that, that will give us a different outcome. “

After the meeting ended, both Don and Mengel felt a bit of relief. The meeting lasted for nearly three hours.

CMA President Dr. James Powell told 8 on Your Side, he is committed to positive meaningful change. “All of our senior stafff at CMA are committed to making necessary changes and adjustments and we’ve taken these women very, very seriously and we’ve heard them,” said Dr. Powell. “Not only have we started making changes, but we’re going to continue to make more changes so that everyone knows that we are going to be, as best as we can be, a good place to work.”

