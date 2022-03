The Longmeadow Board of Health voted on Tuesday to replace its mask mandate with an advisory effective immediately, as COVID-19 cases continue to drop around the state. “The Town of Longmeadow will continue to follow the Massachusetts Department of Public Health advisories recommending that a fully vaccinated person should wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated,” the town wrote in a press release.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO